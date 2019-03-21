Metlife (MET) Stock Rating Lowered by Sandler O’Neill

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NYSE MET opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Metlife has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Metlife by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,590,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,303,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

