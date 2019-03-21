Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

AEP stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-decreases-stake-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.