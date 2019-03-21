Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $6.05 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 172,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $36,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

