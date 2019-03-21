Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

