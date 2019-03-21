Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,050 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 30,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,345,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $115,776,451.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,347,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and have sold 130,436 shares worth $6,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

