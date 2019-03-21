Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 48,512 Shares of Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) insider Michael Gene Barnes bought 48,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $305,625.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,415,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,715,155.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tiptree stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 87,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,572. Tiptree Inc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tiptree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 44,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,899,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,201,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,226 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Specialty Insurance, Asset Management, and Mortgage. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and insurance programs that underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

