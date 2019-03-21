Michaels Companies (MIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

