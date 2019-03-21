Michaels Companies (MIK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19-5.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.34-2.46 EPS.
Shares of MIK stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.
Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.18.
Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
