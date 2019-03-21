Michaels Companies (MIK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19-5.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.34-2.46 EPS.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/michaels-companies-mik-releases-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.