Micron Solutions (MICR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:MICR opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.96.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

