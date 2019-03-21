Micron Technology (MU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Summit Insights

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

MU stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

