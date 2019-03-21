Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

MAA stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $184,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock worth $404,628 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,674,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 508.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

