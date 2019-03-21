MINDBODY Inc (MB) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of MINDBODY worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MINDBODY by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.53 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. MINDBODY Inc has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MINDBODY from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. JMP Securities cut MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.42 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other MINDBODY news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 1,976,868 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $72,116,144.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $351,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,968 over the last three months. 6.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

