Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $208,000 Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Astec Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

ASTE opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $876.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $63.69.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.98 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

