Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Major Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 125,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $9,568,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 23,781 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $1,731,256.80.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $50,137,860.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,651. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

