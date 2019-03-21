Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.79.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

