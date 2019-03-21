MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 15,299 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,792,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,498,000 after acquiring an additional 460,092 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 259,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

