MML Investors Services LLC Buys 5,319 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 3.79% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 67,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.36 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

