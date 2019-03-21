MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,294,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,466 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 770.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 115,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK alerts:

BMV IXUS opened at $58.75 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 52-week low of $1,050.00 and a 52-week high of $1,260.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/mml-investors-services-llc-has-5-37-million-stake-in-ishares-tr-core-msci-total-intl-stk-ixus.html.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.