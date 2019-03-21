MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

