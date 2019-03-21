Montego Resources (MY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Montego Resources Inc (CNSX:MY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

About Montego Resources (CNSX:MY)

Montego Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It holds an agreement to acquire the Black Dog gold project that consists of 27 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,400 hectares located in Northern Quebec; and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Taylor silver project located in White Pine County, Nevada.

