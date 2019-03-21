More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $162,211.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00001992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $162,211.00 and $1,561.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

