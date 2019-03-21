Morgan Stanley Cuts Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Price Target to $8.00

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DPLO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,461,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,011,000 after acquiring an additional 209,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

