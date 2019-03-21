Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,515,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,469,000 after buying an additional 344,200 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,887,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,333,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 936,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,125.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,123 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.33.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

