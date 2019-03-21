Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 34086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mountain Province Diamonds (MPV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.23” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/mountain-province-diamonds-mpv-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-23.html.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.