MRC Global Inc (MRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $572,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,177.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $256,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,729.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 44,616 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,970,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,302,000 after acquiring an additional 449,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.57.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

