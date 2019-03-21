Msci (MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.68

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.68 and last traded at $194.83, with a volume of 12100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, February 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. The company had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

