Msci (MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.68

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.68 and last traded at $194.83, with a volume of 12100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.97.
A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, February 1st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.56.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.
Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. The company had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.
In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
