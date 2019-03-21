MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 2,748.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,585,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 68.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 901,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 399.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,750,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,964 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,448,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 139,514 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSGN shares. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. MSG Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

