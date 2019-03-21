Munchener Ruckvers’ (MEURV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €212.00 ($246.51) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €207.00 ($240.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

