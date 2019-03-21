Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,837,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,661,000 after acquiring an additional 337,435 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $119,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $28,021,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 162.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

