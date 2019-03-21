Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,819.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,093,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,014,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,962,000 after buying an additional 2,902,717 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 961.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,196,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after buying an additional 1,083,453 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,784.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 667,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,827,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,025,000 after buying an additional 499,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.80 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.87%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,768 shares in the company, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

