Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 336,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,192,615.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

