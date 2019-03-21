National Bank Financial Boosts TransAlta (TA) Price Target to C$9.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB upgraded TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.83.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE TA traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$9.13. 351,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.03. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -10.57. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$9.27.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.