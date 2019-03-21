National Securities Lowers AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Price Target to $5.50

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) had its price objective reduced by National Securities from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“ Secondary Offering Details. On March 18th, AQB announced an offering of 3.3 million shares at a purchase price of $2.25 per share. Underwriter options may increase the offering to 3.8 million shares, with total cash flow to AQB likely to be roughly $8.0 million.



 Cash Flow Visibility Through Late 2019 or Early 2020. With a $3.0 million cash position ending 2018, and annual burn rate of $9 to $10 million, we believe there is sufficient cash to sustain operations through late 2019 or early 2020. A key variable to the 2019 burn rate will be the level of cash needed for feed, which is now a consideration given that fish will likely be in both US and Canadian grow-out facilities in coming weeks.



 Raise Likely Not For Expansion Plans. We do not believe funds will be used for expansion of the Indiana facility. Rather, we believe proceeds will fund operations with the goal of developing expansion plans as visibility of demand for AAS improves. We expect this to emerge in roughly 6 to 12 months as initial buyers can be announced.



 Time To Sell Some Fish. With the FDA import ban lifted and near-term cash flow needs satisfied, management can now focus on relationships with potential buyers and bringing individuals into the management team or Board of Directors that can help the company commercialize.



 Lower Price Target On Additional Shares. We are lowering our price target from $6.50 to $5.50 per share to account for the 3.8 million additional shares. We have not made any changes to our financial model or assumed valuation metrics.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,920. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.45.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.