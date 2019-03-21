Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,734 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.19% of Cambrex worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Cambrex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 44,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambrex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cambrex by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cambrex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cambrex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Cambrex stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.42.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Cambrex had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBM shares. TheStreet downgraded Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

