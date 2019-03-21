NCI Building Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NCS)

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,983% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

NCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

NCS stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. NCI Building Systems has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $834.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Martinez purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,389.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James S. Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 191,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,820.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 139,750 shares of company stock valued at $990,765. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 301,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

