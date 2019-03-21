Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “Micron posted solid qrt., but guided lower given the unfavorable pricing environment. Despite a 21% drop in revenue Y/Y, inventory increased significantly with days of inv. rising from 107 to 134. Despite NAND and DRAM pricing being softer than expected in 1H19, MU expects a sharp snapback in 2H19, particularly in DRAM. We are encouraged by MU’s decision to cut NAND and DRAM output by 5% in FY19. However, we remain on the sidelines as we believe the recent run-up in the shares is already discounting a significant snapback in 2H19.””

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,449,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,917,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

