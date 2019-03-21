Neo Lithium (NLC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) dropped 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 168,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 190,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $110.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

