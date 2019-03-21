Neogen Co. (NEOG) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,697,000 after buying an additional 326,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after buying an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Neogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after buying an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,624,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,722,760.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 761,818 shares in the company, valued at $45,754,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,815 shares of company stock worth $5,351,275 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NEOG opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

