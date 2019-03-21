Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 134,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

