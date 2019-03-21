NetApp (NTAP) and Glassbridge Enterprises (GLAE) Head-To-Head Survey

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Glassbridge Enterprises does not pay a dividend. NetApp pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetApp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetApp and Glassbridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $5.91 billion 2.82 $76.00 million $2.99 22.60 Glassbridge Enterprises $36.50 million 0.02 $4.10 million N/A N/A

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of NetApp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NetApp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NetApp and Glassbridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 4 8 15 1 2.46 Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetApp currently has a consensus price target of $77.66, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given NetApp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetApp is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

NetApp has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetApp and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp 16.85% 60.32% 11.39% Glassbridge Enterprises 4.23% N/A -21.95%

Summary

NetApp beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. The company also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated designs and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software. In addition, it offers storage systems and software, such as all-flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; NetApp ONTAP storage operating system; NetApp ONTAP Select, which offers robust enterprise storage services; NetApp flex array storage virtualization software; NetApp SnapCenter backup management software; NetApp SnapMirror data replication software; NetApp MetroCluster business continuity software; NetApp SnapLock data compliance software; SANtricity storage operating system; and NetApp SolidFire element operating systems. In addition, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Lenovo to help customers modernize IT and enhance their digital transformation. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.