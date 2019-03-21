NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce sales of $249.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $248.70 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $238.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $925.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $926.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $933.15 million, with estimates ranging from $932.30 million to $934.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. ValuEngine lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $33.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,067.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $333,140. 3.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,565,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 915,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 891.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 995,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 894,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 676,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 2,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 678,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.