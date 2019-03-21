Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $17.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,896,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,266,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,331,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,255,000 after purchasing an additional 821,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.87.

JPM opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,961,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $17.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/neville-rodie-shaw-inc-has-17-54-million-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.