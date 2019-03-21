New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Hain Celestial Group worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 1,800,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $38,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $459,590.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,003,918 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $19,375,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,436.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAIN opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $584.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

