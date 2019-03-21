New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 416.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $258,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,600.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

UMBF stock opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

