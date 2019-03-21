New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,400 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.47. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.29.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 19.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $214,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

