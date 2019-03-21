New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $250.24 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 67,868 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $250,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 74,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 87,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $144,439.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,326.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,102. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

