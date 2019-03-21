News (NWS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 28th.

Shares of News stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. News has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $13,663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 574,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 753.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

