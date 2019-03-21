Newton Coin Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $146,037.00 and $162.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including cfinex, TradeOgre, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 135,401,640,334 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, cfinex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

