NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. B. Riley increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

NXRT traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $845.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.67). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,515,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,833,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 96,158 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 372,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

