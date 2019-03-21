Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Position Raised by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,066,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968,300 shares during the quarter. Nielsen comprises approximately 20.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $351,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 843,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807,219 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NLSN stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 374,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,193. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

WARNING: “Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Position Raised by Windacre Partnership LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn-position-raised-by-windacre-partnership-llc.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.